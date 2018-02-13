Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli have become one of the favourite star couples in the country. The duo got hitched last year in December and their wedding videos are still breaking the internet.

Recently, one of the videos from their Mumbai reception is going viral. In the beginning, Virat and Anushka are seen doing the couple dance, then the two began flaunting their individual moves.

Watch the video here:

The couple has been making news even after their wedding. When Virat Kohli scored his 34th One-Day International 100 in the 3rd ODI of the series against South Africa in Cape Town, Anushka expressed her joy and admiration for her cricketer hubby on social media.

Virat became the first Indian captain ever to score 12 centuries for the team and wife Anushka was totally on cloud nine. She shared an Instagram story celebrating her husband's victory. With 'What a guy' and 'Uff, what a guy' captions.

Virat, too, shared the teaser of Anushka's upcoming movie Pari on Twitter and wrote, "Here's a reminder. This is not a fairy tale. Love it 'with a heart emoticon."

A few days ago, rumors of this newly married couple making an appearance together for the first time on the upcoming season of Karan Johar's popular chat show Koffee With Karan grabbed attention.

Later, it was confirmed that Anushka and Virat are not coming together for any show. According to a report in Hindustan Times, a spokesperson of Anushka refuted the news claiming that there was no truth to it. "There is absolutely no truth to the rumours doing the rounds that Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli will be on the next season of Koffee with Karan. Request you to please refrain from any such conjecture."

Anushka Sharma is currently grabbing headlines because of her forthcoming horror flick. She will be seen in never seen before look. The trailer is set to be released on February 15.

Pari stars Anushka Sharma, Parambrata Chatterjee, Rajat Kapoor & Ritabhari Chakraborty in pivotal roles. Set to hit the screens on March 2, the film is directed by Prosit Roy, produced by Clean Slate Films & KriArj Entertainment & will be released worldwide by Pooja Films.