Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma have wrapped up all their wedding engagements and are now headed to South Africa. While Anushka looked beautiful in stripped jumpsuit paired with a black jacket, Virat went with a blue tracksuit (and both wore white sneakers). Overall, the couple looked quite simple yet stylish.

The newly wed couple were spotted at the airport last night travelling to South Africa where Virat will start prepping for the upcoming series and Anushka will spend New Year's Eve with him and return in the first week of January to begin the next schedule of Anand L Rai's film with Shah Rukh Khan in Mumbai.

Virat, on the other hand, will be playing the series in South Africa for 2 months which includes three Tests, six One Day Internationals (ODIs) and three Twenty20 International (T20I) matches.

She will also start prepping for Sui Dhaaga as the shooting for the same starts in February 2018 with Varun Dhawan. Anushka will also be busy with the marketing and promotions of Pari which is releasing on 9th February.

Meanwhile, Ranveer Singh who came back from London yesterday (co-incidentally right after Virat-Anushka's reception) has left for Sri Lanka along with love-birds Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani. The trio was spotted at the airport goofing around.

Ranveer looked hot in that white casual tee, denim shirt, and shorts, accessorising it with a hat and sunglasses. Disha Patani looked simple yet pretty in red while Tiger chose to go with black!

It's that time of the year where most of the celebrities are away for holidays. While Akshay Kumar is in South Africa with family, Sonam Kapoor is in London with boyfriend Anand Ahuja. Alia Bhatt is holidaying with best friend Akanksha Ranjan and Jacqueline Fernandez is in Middle East.