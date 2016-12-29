Star couple Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli are currently holidaying in Uttarakhand and the buzz is that the duo will exchange rings on New Year's Eve. Several pictures from their getaway have been doing the rounds on social media.

Anushka Sharma says marriage is on the cards, but who is the groom?

According to Zoom, Anushka and Virat are set to get secretly engaged in Dehradun. The report suggests that the lovebirds are staying at the luxurious Hotel Ananda in Narendra Nagar in Uttarakhand, which is 17 kms from Dehradun. Amitabh Bachchan with his family and Anil Ambani with wife Tina will reportedly attend the ceremony.

No one knows whether the reports are true or not, but various employees of the hotel have confirmed about the grand arrangement, according to Zoom. Many well-known celebrities and cricketers are said to attend the event.

After Anushka and Virat took a break, it looks like the duo is not in a mood to waste any time and wants to tie the knot soon. In fact, in one of the Sultan actress' interviews, she admitted that marriage is definetly on the cards for her.

Both of them have been quite private about their relationship and now, the couple has reportedly decided to get engaged in a hush hush ceremony. The career graphs of both the stars are high right now and their private life too has become a beautiful fairy tale.

Take a look at the pictures of the couple in Uttarakhand and one of it is with a priest.

