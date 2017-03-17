Bollywood actors are following the trend of turning into singers for their films now-a-days. Alia Bhatt, Shraddha Kapoor, Sonakshi Sinha, Priyanka Chopra, Salman Khan and Amitabh Bachchan have already tried their hand in singing and succeeded.

Also read: Deepika, Katrina compete to bag Kabir Khan's next opposite Hrithik

While many actors have taken to the mic, there a few who will show their potential this year. Check out the Bollywood actresses who will show their vocal skills in 2017:

Anushka Sharma

Anushka Sharma turns rapper in her upcoming film Phillauri. The song, Naughty Billo, is sung by Diljit Dosanjh and Anushka. The foot tapping number's video shows how the actress is confident, while lending her voice to the song.

Parineeti Chopra

Parineeti Chopra is all set to make her singing debut in her forthcoming film, Meri Pyaari Bindu. She will play a singer's role and the actress in real life is a wonderful singer like her sister, Priyanka. In the movie, she will be seen sharing space with Ayushmann Khurrana, who will also lend his voice in the movie's songs.

Amy Jackson

Bollywood diva Amy Jackson will also surprise everyone with her voice. She will be singing for singer-composer Manjeet Ral, who has roped in the Bollywood actress to sing a Punjabi number Lak Hilaade.

Richa Chadha

Richa is one of the latest Bollywood stars to jump on board the actors-turned-singers bandwagon. After winning hearts with her acting talent, the actress will soon be seen crooning for the very first time in her next untitled project.