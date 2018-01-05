When Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli were said to be on a break and she had unfollowed him on Instagram, he stood up for his lady love.

Trolls started blaming Anushka for the Indian skipper's poor performance in World Cup semi-final, so he posted on his Instagram: "Shame on those people who have been having a go at anushka for the longest time and connecting every negative thing to her. Shame on those people calling themselves educated. Shame on blaming and making fun of her when she has no control over what i do with my sport. If anything she has only motivated and given me more positivity. This was long time coming. Shame on these people that hide and take a dig. And i dont need any respect for this post. Have some compassion and respect her. Think of how your sister or girlfriend or wife would feel if someone trolled them and very conveniently rubbished them in public. #nocompassion#nocommonsense [sic]"

And now that he is married to her, the trolls are back from under the bridge. With Anushka Sharma cheering him on during his first game after the wedding, looks like Kohli got out with a single-digit score, and that was enough for Twitter to start its trolling.

Bang on came the jokes, and they are out right mean!

Bola ta na Anushka bhabi ko mat bhejo South Africa m kohli ke saat.

Kar lo ab! Out ho gye hamare Maharaj Virat kohli, Chutiya kat gya India ka???har na jye hum bas... 3 wickets ????#Virushka #SAvIND — ashish02 (@iashishdhakad) January 5, 2018

Anushka : Baby second honeymoon ke liye kaha jayenge?

Virat: India me hi kuch plan karate hai.

Anushka: why?

Virat: I can give my best in home conditions only.#INDvSA #Virushka — Paddy (@Paddyyar) January 5, 2018

@AnushkaSharma is scared after virat departs by scoring 5??..#AnushkaSharma — kashish joshi (@kashishjoshi867) January 5, 2018

Sach toh yeh hai ki puri series mein #ViratKohli kam run banyega...

Aur puri series mein gaaliyan #AnushkaSharma khaayegi.



Maano yaa naa maano India in Overseas is flop.?#SAvIND — Khooni (@KhooniBhai) January 5, 2018

Anushka Sharma, who was seen cheering her husband on from the stands just a while ago, must be very disappointed. But trolls will be trolls!

It's sad to see this happen once again, but we hope Virat will up his game and bring back the team to its winning ways.

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli entered wedlock on December 11. The marriage was attended by close family and a few friends as they wished their wedding to be a very private affair.

The wedding was performed as per Hindu rituals. Top fashion designer Sabyasachi Mukherjee designed the wedding ensemble for both the bride and the groom.

The couple in a joint statement said after the wedding: "Today we have promised each other to be bound in love forever. We are truly blessed to share this wonderful news with you. This beautiful day will be made more special with the love and support of our family of fans and well wishers. Thank you for being such an important part of our journey."

They hosted two receptions -- one in Delhi on December 21 and another for industry friends and cricketers in Mumbai on December 26.

The newlyweds are in South Africa where Virat is part of the India tea touring the Rainbow Nation. Anushka is expected to return to India in the first week of January to begin shooting for the next schedule of Anand L Rai's film with Shah Rukh Khan in Mumbai.

She will also start prepping for Sui Dhaaga as the shooting for it starts in February 2018 with Varun Dhawan. Anushka will also be busy with the marketing and promotions of Pari, which is releasing on February 9.

Virat, on the other hand, will be playing the series in South Africa for two months, which includes three Tests, six One Day Internationals (ODIs) and three Twenty20 International (T20I) matches.