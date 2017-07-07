Yash Raj Films launched a new face – Anya Singh. Anushka Sharma launches this new actress and YRF fans are dying to know about the new girl in the tinsel town. Unfortunately, there is very little information about the new actress as Yash Raj Films reportedly asked Anya to deactivate her Facebook account.

Here is all we know about her:

Anya Singh is born and brought up in Delhi and is reportedly debuting opposite Ranbir Kapoor's cousin brother Aadar Jain.

Many said don’t even think about it. Few said think again. I said, JUST BELIEVE. pic.twitter.com/wP2wgBmi6i — Anya Singh (@anyasinghoff) July 5, 2017

Anya has reportedly signed a three-film deal with YRF and as per contract, she'll not sign any new films until the deal is through.



Before the spotlight found me, I always had my sun. pic.twitter.com/xIYtpRV1h4 — Anya Singh (@anyasinghoff) July 5, 2017

The new faces will be seen in the film directed by Habib Faisal who also launched Pareenti Chopra and Arjun Kapoor in Ishaqzaade.

Everyone’s journey is bumpy. I made mine a joyride. pic.twitter.com/xdSukUHNM2 — Anya Singh (@anyasinghoff) July 5, 2017

The Casting Director of Yash Raj Films Shanu Sharma was asked to find a fresh female face by Aditya Chopra for some upcoming projects and he spotted Anya Singh at a café.

My first year in Mumbai, this was my breakfast place. pic.twitter.com/7FH3lC3nps — Anya Singh (@anyasinghoff) July 5, 2017

Previously, the role of Aadar Jain was designated for Ali Zafar's younger brother, but things eventually turned in favour of Aadar Jain as India-Pakistan relations deteriorated.