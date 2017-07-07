Anya Singh with Anushka Sharma
Anya Singh with Anushka SharmaTwitter

Yash Raj Films launched a new face – Anya Singh. Anushka Sharma launches this new actress and YRF fans are dying to know about the new girl in the tinsel town. Unfortunately, there is very little information about the new actress as Yash Raj Films reportedly asked Anya to deactivate her Facebook account. 

Here is all we know about her:

Anya Singh is born and brought up in Delhi and is reportedly debuting opposite Ranbir Kapoor's cousin brother Aadar Jain.

Anya has reportedly signed a three-film deal with YRF and as per contract, she'll not sign any new films until the deal is through.

The new faces will be seen in the film directed by Habib Faisal who also launched Pareenti Chopra and Arjun Kapoor in Ishaqzaade.

The Casting Director of Yash Raj Films Shanu Sharma was asked to find a fresh female face by Aditya Chopra for some upcoming projects and he spotted Anya Singh at a café.

Previously, the role of Aadar Jain was designated for Ali Zafar's younger brother, but things eventually turned in favour of Aadar Jain as India-Pakistan relations deteriorated.