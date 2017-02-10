Manchester United have made Atletico Madrid and France star Antoine Griezmann their top summer target and initial reports suggested that Griezmann and Manchester United had already come to terms regarding his wages. But now, it has been said that if Manchester United fail to qualify for next year's Champions League Griezmann will not be joining them.

Also read: Premier League (EPL) schedule: When, where, what time - all you need to know from matchweek 25

Antoine Griezmann has an £86 million release clause in his contract and Manchester United are ready to pay that amount to get him to the Premier League. They have also offered him a salary of £300,000-a-week which will make him the highest paid player in the club's history, but Griezmann has told his representatives that money is not everything.

New reports coming out of Spain suggest that Antoine Griezmann is not motivated by the amount of money he is going to receive if he were to join Manchester United, but wants to play at the highest level and win trophies and that includes Champions League football.

Despite being one of the most talented footballers on the planet, Griezmann has just managed to win one major trophy in his career -- the Spanish Super Cup in 2014. He came close to winning the Champions League last season, but lost in the finals and also lost in the finals of the Euro 2016.

Manchester United currently sits in sixth position in the Premier League table and faces a tough battle to finish in the top four. Despite being unbeaten in the Premier League in their last 15 matches, they still haven't been able to get into the top four.

If Manchester United fails to make it into the top four, another way they could qualify for the Champions League is by winning the Europa League this season.

Atletico Madrid club president Enrique Cerezo recently said that Griezmann will be staying at the club for a really long time, but if United meet his release clause he will have no say in what happens then.