Believe it or not, Cristiano Ronaldo is not just a power house in the Real Madrid line-up, but also has a lot of pull in dictating the transfer policy of the Spanish football heavyweights.

Spanish newspaper Diario Gol reported that Cristiano holds a veto power in Real Madrid's transfer policy. And he has laid out a list of players Florentino Perez should buy this summer as long-term investments.

However, with the Los Blancos being linked with Chelsea hotshot Eden Hazard and Atletico Madrid star Antoine Griezmann recently, Cristiano Ronaldo has made it clear: If Hazard or Griezmann join Real Madrid, he will QUIT.

The talks of a £100million bid from Real Madrid for Hazard have been going on for the last few weeks in the wake of the Belgian winger's superb performance under Antonio Conte in the Premier League this season. Griezmann, although linked with a Manchester United move, is on the radar of Real Madrid as well.

But you can't have the cake and eat it too. It's a toss between CR7 and the duo. Apparently, the Portugese national doesn't want anyone to steal his thunder.

While Perez and the Real Madrid continue to deal with this major fix, here is the list of players that Cristiano actually wants the Los Blancos to buy: