Hacktivist group Anonymous claims that the U.S. space agency NASA has found intelligent alien life, and is on the verge of making the announcement about the huge discovery.

The group has released a new YouTube video in which it claims that a spokesperson of the U.S. federal space agency said during a recent U.S. Science, Space and Technology committee meeting that the existence of extraterrestrial life could soon be proven.

"Latest anonymous message in 2017 just arrived with a huge announcement about the Intelligent Alien Life! NASA says aliens are coming!" Anonymous said on its website. "Many other planets throughout the universe probably hosted intelligent life long before Earth did."

In April, professor Thomas Zurbuchen, the associate administrator for the Science Mission Directorate at NASA, told a congressional hearing titled "Advances in the Search for Life" that some of the agency's recent discoveries were promising signs that we are moving closer to find the evidence of alien life.

Zurbuchen reportedly mentioned about the discovery of hydrogen in Saturn's moon Enceladus, and Hubble's promising observations of the oceans of Jupiter's moon Europa.

"Taking into account all of the different activities and missions that are specifically searching for evidence of alien life, we are on the verge of making one of the most profound, unprecedented, discoveries in history," Zurbuchen reportedly said during the hearing.

Wow, 219 potential new planets! @NASAKepler data shows us that most stars are home to at least one planet...Are we alone? https://t.co/IW5PKEU39F — Thomas Zurbuchen (@Dr_ThomasZ) June 19, 2017

Zurbuchen also recently took to his Twitter account to comment on NASA's discovery of 219 new potential planets.

NASA announced on June 19 that its Kepler space telescope team had released a catalogue of 219 new planet candidates. The space agency also said that 10 of those explants were near-Earth size and were orbiting in their parent star's habitable zone, which is the range of distance from a star where liquid water could exist on the surface of a rocky planet if there is sufficient atmospheric pressure.

In its video, Anonymous also cited several other alien life-related comments made by astronauts and space enthusiasts in the past. The group also talked about various alien and UFO sightings across the world to suggest that "something is going on in the skies above" that we are unaware of.

Watch the Anonymous video below: