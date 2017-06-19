Annabelle is back! The creepy vintage doll was first introduced in 2013's The Conjuring, which later had a prequel -- Annabelle -- in 2014. And, another movie based on the scary creature is set to hit the theatres soon -- Annabelle: Creation.

The new movie unveils the origin story of Annabelle. It revolves around the tragic death of the possessed dollmaker's daughter. Following her death, the dollmaker and his wife welcome a nun and several girls from an orphanage into their home, who soon become the target of the possessed doll, Annabelle.

A new teaser of the movie was released on Sunday, June 18, which teased that a new trailer will be released on Tuesday, June 20. Fans will get a sneak peek on its official Twitter page.

Watch the teaser below.

Nothing can prepare you for the real story. #AnnabelleCreation new trailer TOMORROW. pic.twitter.com/kJtuo91SHc — Annabelle: Creation (@annabellemovie) June 18, 2017

With a budget of $6.5 million, Annabelle was a huge box office success. It earned $84.2 million at the domestic box office and pulled in a whopping $256.8 million at the global box office.

Directed by David F Sandberg, Annabelle: Creation stars Stephanie Sigman (SPECTRE), Talitha Bateman (The 5th Wave), Lulu Wilson (Ouija: Origin of Evil), Philippa Coulthard (After the Dark), Grace Fulton (Badland), Lou Lou Safran (The Choice), Samara Lee (The Last Witch Hunter), Tayler Buck (debut film), Anthony LaPaglia (Without a Trace) and Miranda Otto (The Lord of the Rings Trilogy).

The movie is scheduled for release in theatres on August 11. Apart from Annabelle: Creation, a few more Conjuring-inspired movies are on the way, including The Nun (a character based on The Conjuring 2) and Crooked Man spin-off.