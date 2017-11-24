The audio of Puneeth Rajkumar and Rashmika Mandanna-starrer Anjani Putra will be launched on Friday, November 24, at Gnana Jyothi Auditorium in Bengaluru. The event will be attended by a few leading figures from Sandalwood and family members of Rajkumar family.

With Anjani Putra, Puneeth Rajkumar is also launching his music company, PRK Audio. The Power Star is believed to have ventured into music business, with an aim to encourage the budding talents and local artists. He has ventured into producing films under a production house by the same name and has already made two films.

Ravi Basrur has composed the music for Anjani Putra and the album consists of five songs. Puneeth Rajkumar, Vijay Prakash and a few others have lent their voices for the songs, while K Kalyan, Chethan Kumar (Barjari) and V Nagendra Prasad have contributed lyrics for the songs.

Anjani Putra is directed by choreographer-turned-director A Harsha. It is a remake of Tamil movie Poojai. Ramya Krishnan, Sadhu Kokila, V Manohar, Shobharaj, Chikkanna and others are in the cast.