Angelina Jolie's changing physique has been alarming fans throughout the year. The actress has lost a drastic amount of weight following her split from Brad Pitt and now, a new rumour claims that the actress is also stopped eating and sleeping properly.

There are rumours doing the rounds claiming that Jolie is undergoing 'health crisis' and is "on the verge of passing out." The claims published by National Enquirer say that the actress is surviving on steamed vegetables and fruits. However, Gossip Cop sources say otherwise.

Also Read: Brad Pitt feels 'better off without' Angelina Jolie as she delays divorce?

National Enquirer's grapevine claims that the actress is on the "edge of a total collapse" as she barely eats. "There are times she feels light-headed and is on the verge of passing out," the insider claims.

The outlet's source adds that Jolie's "food intake is mostly morsels of steamed veggies and fruit, very little protein, and water. She drinks wine and smokes cigarettes. The fear is she's headed for a physical meltdown."

Although it is true that Jolie has been had some health issues in the past, Gossip Cop's sources debunk these claims to share that the National Enquirer's report is not true. Friends of the actress told the gossip site that there is no truth in the claims.

While she might not be headed for a physical breakdown, Jolie has informed fans that she has had a few health issues she has been dealing with. In a recent interview, the actress did confess to suffering from hypertension but fortunately recovered from it.

"Emotionally it's been a very difficult year. And I have some other health issues. So, my health is something I have to monitor," she told the Sunday Telegraph.

Earlier this year, the star also revealed that she had developed Bell's palsy. But she changed her lifestyle and took control of things. "I'm being smart about my choices, and I'm putting my family first, and I'm in charge of my life and my health," the actress told Vanity Fair.

"I can't tell if it's menopause or if it's just been the year I've had," she had told the magazine referring to her drier skin and grey strands.