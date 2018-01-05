The 75th Golden Globes Awards are set to take place this weekend. The first awards function of the year will be a star-studded affair with many celebrities expected to attend the event.

While the movies and TV shows will be the highlight of the event, the awards organisers caused frenzy online when they confirmed that both of Brad Pitt's exes – Angelina Jolie and Jennifer Aniston – are going to be present at the venue.

Both the actresses will be presenting awards at the Golden Globes 2018 on Sunday night. Besides presenting the awards, Jolie will also attend the event to represent her movie First They Killed My Father under the Best Foreign Language film category.

The news broke the internet because it is a known fact that the two actresses are rarely present at the same event. The last time they were seen together under the same roof was at the Critics' Choice Awards in 2015.

Fans will be eagerly watching to see if the actresses will cross paths at the event. While we'll have to wait until January 7 to know what will happen, Hollywood Life claims that Jolie is prepared not to "shy away" from Jennifer Aniston in case they crossed paths.

"Angelina is aware that Jennifer's going to be presenting at the Globes too. It's not a shock. She had the option to back out but she chose not to — she doesn't feel the need to shy away from Jennifer. But don't expect her to make any sort of scene. The last thing she wants is some epic World War 3 with Brad's ex at the Golden Globes," the insider claims.

However, Gossip Cop calls out the story as made-up and reports that Jolie hasn't discussed Aniston.

While an encounter would drive fans crazy, there are high chances of any sort of interaction taking place between the two stars.

As for the Golden Globes 2018 presenters, the organisers have confirmed a list of stars who will be present at the event. With Seth Meyers hosting, Hugh Grant, Isabelle Huppert, Ricky Martin, Penelope Cruz, Seth Rogen, Kerry Washington, Gal Gadot and Kelly Clarkson will be among the celebrities presenting awards on Sunday.