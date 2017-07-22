Android founder Andy Rubin has confirmed in his recent tweet that the highly-anticipated launch of the Essential Phone is delayed by a few weeks. The smartphone startup Essential had proposed to launch its phone in June, which has now been pushed back as the handset is going through certification and testing with multiple US and international carriers.

Rubin has personally tweeted a message to inform all prospective buyers and registered users regarding the status of Essential Phone launch. He has also confirmed that the device's hardware is ready for end-user testing and it should hit the retail shelves in a few weeks.

The $700 bezel-less phone will be the first smartphone to be launched by Rubin's startup company. Those who have registered their entries for buying this device will be intimated once the smartphone is launched.

Rubin has urged his loyal fans and followers to show their by tweeting out their responses and replies with the hashtag, '#thisisessential'. Check out the Rubin's complete message which was posted on Twitter (below):

We've been working around the clock to get our first device in your hands. See this update from Andy. pic.twitter.com/bm5xm5XRKS — Essential (@essential) July 21, 2017

One glance at the message clarifies that the Essential Phone is ready to be shipped, once it passes the certification and testing process with carriers. However, we do not have an exact launch date or shipping date as the company has chosen to give us a vague timeframe of "few weeks."