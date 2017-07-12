With Rafael Nadal out of Wimbledon 2017, there is a huge chance the other top three favourites in the men's singles competition, i.e, Roger Federer, Novak Djokovic and Andy Murray making it to the last four of the tennis grand slam this year.

For that however, it is essential for these veterans to win their respective quarterfinal matches on Wednesday July 12.

Here is the list of quarterfinal matches:

Muller vs Cilic

Murray vs Querrey

Raonic vs Federer

Berdych vs Djokovic

Murray vs Querrey: Preview

Andy Murray is vying to win his third Wimbledon singles title this year but Sam Querrey of America is posing to be a tough challenge. The lanky tennis player, who is even taller than Murray, ousted Jo-Wilfried Tsonga in a hard fought battle earlier in the tournament.

Querrey, however, has never progressed further than the quarterfinals in Wimbledon.

Match schedule

Date: July 12

Time: 1 pm BST (5:30 pm IST) onwards

Where to watch live

India: TV: Star Sports Select 1 and Star Sports Select 1HD. Live Streaming: Hotstar.

UK: TV: BBC One and BBC Two. Live Streaming: BBC iPlayer.

USA: TV: ESPN. Live streaming: Watch ESPN.

Australia: TV: Fox Sports. Live Streaming: Foxtel.

France and Middle East: TV: Bein Sports. Live Streaming: Bein Sports Connect.

Canada: TV: CTV and TSN. Live Streaming: TSN TV.

Asia: TV: Fox Sports Asia. Live Streaming: Fox Sports Play Asia.

China: TV: Beijing TV.