Alexander Zverev gave the fans at the Australian Open a match to remember on Saturday, by stretching Rafael Nadal, and now it will be the turn of his brother Mischa to do the same, when the second Zverev brother plays the title favourite and world number one Andy Murray in the fourth round on Sunday.

The much older brother of Alexander, Mischa has not quite had a sterling career, even if he has been there or thereabouts for a while now. While the entire future is in front of Alexander, who is only 19, Mischa, at 29, is already nearing the final years of his career, all the more reason to make the most of whatever remains.

If Zverev can find his top level and cause an upset by beating the No.1 seed, it will certainly be a career highlight.

"He played well end of last year," Murray said of Zverev. "Obviously has had a good run here. His match against (John) Isner was really tight. I saw a little bit of that one the other day.

"But, yeah, he's doing well. He plays a very different game style to most of the guys now. He's serve-volleying, coming forward as much as possible, not with the most powerful game. He doesn't serve, like, 220km an hour. He serves 185s, 190s, but places it well.

"People say you can't play that way anymore and be successful, but he's done that the last few months. He's been unlucky with injuries as well. He's had a number of injuries. I knew him pretty well. Grew up in juniors together. We're the same age. I know him fairly well."

Murray will hope to take advantage of that familiarity, with the Wimbledon champion showing he means business with an impressive performance in the third round against Sam Querrey.

Up against the big-serving American, Murray held his nerve in a tight first set, before finding his rhythm to dispatch his opponent in straight sets.

"I thought I did pretty good," Murray said of the win over Querrey. "The start of the match was hard. Sam came out serving big. He was really going for his shots.

"Yeah, the end of that first set was important. He had a breakpoint at 4-3. When I saved that and broke the next game, momentum was with me. Started to serve a bit better, put a lot more returns back in play after that.

"Played some good stuff."

