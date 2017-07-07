Defending champion Andy Murray has not lost before the fourth round of a Grand Slam event since the 2010 US Open. That record has been in danger as he suffered a tough phase coupled with injury concerns leading into his title defence in London.

However, the Brit has quashed all doubts regarding his form and fitness with two commanding displays so far at the Wimbledon. The world number one opened his campaign by making light work of unseeded Russian tennis player Alexander Bublik after which he went on to decimate dangerous German Dustin Brown who had been in decent form on grass this season.

The 30-year-old looks fit and motivated for more success as he takes on Italy's Fabio Fognini in the third round match at SW19 on Friday, July 7. The numero uno, after having suffered a title drought ever since he won a title in Dubai earlier this year, also has to reach the final if he is to retain his world number one tag.

The clash against Fognini comes at a crucial stage as Murray has had his fair share of troubles against the Italian world number 29, losing three and winning as many in six clashes. In their recent meeting that came at Rome Masters earlier this year, the Brit was beaten in straight sets in the R32 round.

Murray, though, seems to be wary of his lower-ranked opponent's ability to come up with an all-round performance regardless of the surface he is playing on.

"I think he [Fognini] is always dangerous. Like I said, he is a shot maker and, you know, he is very solid off his forehand and backhand side, but he can also hit winners from both sides. I mean, a lot of guys maybe have a big forehand and are maybe more consistent on the opposite wing. Whereas Fabio, you know, can hit winners off both sides. He has good hands up at the net," Murray said.

Fognini has never gone past the third round at Wimbledon but comfortable straight sets win over Dmitry Tursunov and Jiri Vesely should give him the much-needed confidence to take on the top seed later today.

Despite not having played on grass a lot this season, Fognini's recent form on hard courts and clay is a cause of concern for Murray. Out of his 10 wins against top-10 players, three have come this year.

Fognini will be motivated to trouble Murray later today but the two-time champion who will have the backing of a strong crowd at SW19 is expected to emerge victorious.

