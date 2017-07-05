World No 1 Andy Murray is battling to defending his Wimbledon crown and aim for the championship for the third time. With the likes of Rafael Nadal, Roger Federer, Stan Wawrinka and Novak Djokovic all taking the centre stage, the challenge looks very stiff for the Scotsman.

Murray may have defeated Alexander Bublik comfortably in the first round of Wimbledon 2017, Dustin Brown brings a massive hurdle for the champion. Their second round match is scheduled for Wednesday July 5.

If Brown's badass dreadlocks are not intimidating enough, an interesting stat comes across as a big threat to Murray:

The Jamaican-German tennis player defeated former star Lleyton Hewitt in the second round of Wimbledon in 2013.

Brown again caused a big upset when he defeated Rafael Nadal in the same round of the Wimbledon, two years later.

Interestingly, the developments have taken place every two years!

Question we ask is if Murray can survive the Brown storm on Wednesday. The 30-year-old has a sore hip, let us add.

Match schedule

Date: July 5

Time: 2 pm BST (6:30 pm IST) onwards

Where to watch live

India: TV: Star Sports Select 1 and Star Sports Select 1HD. Live Streaming: Hotstar.

UK: TV: BBC One and BBC Two. Live Streaming: BBC iPlayer.

USA: TV: ESPN. Live streaming: Watch ESPN.

Australia: TV: Fox Sports. Live Streaming: Foxtel.

France and Middle East: TV: Bein Sports. Live Streaming: Bein Sports Connect.

Canada: TV: CTV and TSN. Live Streaming: TSN TV.

Asia: TV: Fox Sports Asia. Live Streaming: Fox Sports Play Asia.

China: TV: Beijing TV.