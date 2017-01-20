Sam Querrey came into the spotlight last year when he took out the then world number one Novak Djokovic in the first round of Wimbledon. The American will now target another scalp of the No.1 seed in a major, when he runs into Andy Murray in round three of the 2017 Australian Open.

Querrey played one of the best matches of his career to see off Djokovic at the All England Club, and he will need to produce that level of tennis again if he is to upset Murray, who, while being far from his best so far in Melbourne, is the player to beat at the Australian Open in the men's singles section.

Murray had to fight past a difficult opponent in Ilya Marchenko in the first round, before he proved to be too strong for the youngster Andrey Rublev.

The only worry to come from that win over Rublev was an injury, when he seemed to roll his ankle during the match. Murray did not seem to be too troubled by it, but if that injury has been aggravated, there will be a problem, especially against the big-serving Querrey.

"It's not too bad," Murray said of the ankle after his win on Wednesday. "It's all right. It's not too bad. Just a bit sore. I mean, I'll see how it feels when I get up in the morning. It can sometimes swell overnight. Just have to wait and see in the morning.

"I don't know how bad it is. Just normally if it's something like severe, a serious ankle injury, you can't put weight on your foot. Ankles, you normally feel a bit worse 20 or 30 minutes after you stop moving around on them. It just a little bit stiff. It's okay. I don't think I've done too much damage."

Querrey will certainly try to take advantage of any problem that Murray might have. The American's serves are hard enough to return at the best of times, and if Murray does have problems moving around the court, that challenge will only increase ten-fold.

"(We) haven't played for quite a while," Murray said of facing Querrey. "He's obviously a dangerous player. Big serve. Goes for it.

"Had a big win a couple slams ago against Novak in the third round. I'm aware of that, and I'll be ready."

Live Streaming and TV information

UK: TV: EuroSport. Live Streaming: EuroSport Player.

India: TV: Sony Six and Sony Six HD. Live Streaming: Sonyliv and Yupp TV.

Australia: TV: Channel 7. Live Streaming: 7 Live.

USA: TV: ESPN 3 and ESPN 2. Live Streaming: Watch ESPN.