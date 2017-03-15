As expected, Fossil smartwatches -- Q Founder, Q Marshal and Q Wander -- will receive the Android Wear 2.0 operating system starting Wednesday. The popular watch-making company had earlier announced that it would release the new OS to its devices in mid-March, and it happened as promised.

Fossil and ASUS have announced that it would start rolling out the operating system to it smartwatches weeks after Google made it available.

Android Wear 2.0 comes with many exciting features like 'watch face' that allows users to check information from their favourite apps by looking at their watch instead of reaching for their mobile phones. So, all what you got to do to book an Uber ride and start a workout is swipe 'watch face.' It also comes with Google Assistant and Google Fit to help the users track the pace, distance, calories burned and heart rate during physical activities.

David Singleton, VP of Engineering, Android Wear, had earlier revealed the list of smartwatches that will receive the Android Wear 2.0. They are: Asus ZenWatch 2, Asus ZenWatch 3, Casio Smart Outdoor Watch, Casio PRO TREK Smart, Fossil Q Founder, Fossil Q Marshal, Fossil Q Wander, Huawei Watch, LG G Watch R, LG Watch Urbane, LG Watch Urbane 2nd Edition LTE, Michael Kors Access, Moto 360 2nd Gen, Moto 360 for Women, Moto 360 Sport, New Balance RunIQ, Nixon Mission, Polar M600 and TAG Heuer Connected.