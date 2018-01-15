Google is constantly working to improve its dominant mobile operating system, and it recently introduced Android Go, which is a lighter version of Android for entry-level smartphones. Indian OEMs such as Intex, Lava and Karbonn have jumped into the Android Go bandwagon, while other brands like Nokia and now Micromax are going to be joining the flock soon.

While rumours about Android Go-powered Nokia 1 are constantly hitting the web, Micromax announced its first Android Oreo Go edition smartphone Bharat Go on Monday. The entry-level smartphone is going to be available in India by the end of this month, but the exact date and other details such as features and price are still unconfirmed.

"The smartphone will be made available by end of this month, making it the first smartphone in the country to be available with Oreo Go edition. Taking its mission of connecting the unconnected ahead, and providing the best in class mobility devices, Micromax will introduce BHARAT GO to deliver an optimized Android experience as an entry-level smartphone to millions of Indian consumers," the company said in a statement.

Earlier this month, a report about Micromax's Bharat Go had emerged suggesting the handset's price. In that, it was mentioned that the India-based smartphone maker would launch the Android Go Oreo-powered phone for about $30 (approx. Rs 1,907) on January 26. With Micromax's confirming statement, it doesn't seem too odd to think the report was accurate.

With Bharat Go's affordable pricing, it is likely to bring a new level of competition to the entry-level market where players like Nokia, Intex, itel, Lava and others are trying to gain dominance. Not just OEMs, even telcos are attempting to strike this lucrative segment where smartphones sell faster.

Entry-level smartphones have a unique appeal, and Android Oreo Go edition software enhances the user experience. Android Go OS is specially designed for budget phones with minimum hardware specifications like 1GB RAM or less. The toned-down version of the OS puts less pressure on the handset, making the overall user experience seamless.

According to Google, Android Go's preinstalled apps take up 50 percent less space and they perform 15 percent faster. The end result is a faster and reliable OS on a budget smartphone.