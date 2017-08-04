Xiaomi is all set to roll out its highly-anticipated Android Nougat-based MIUI 9 OS update as soon as next week. The new OS, which was announced along with the Xiaomi Mi 5X last week, will first be greeted by the Xiaomi Mi 5 on Monday, August 7, according to the MIUI Weibo official handle.

The Mi 5 was initially listed among the next batch of handsets that would receive the MIUI 9 update. However, the device apparently now has its own schedule. Considering that the Mi 5 is one of Xiaomi's best-selling phones, the device getting a special treatment doesn't come as surprise.

The Mi 5 will be followed by the Xiaomi Mi 6 and the Xiaomi Redmi Note 4X which will be getting the MIUI 9 OS on August 11.

In addition to these two handsets, a set of 12 other smartphones will also receive the MIUI 9 OS update on August 25, exactly two weeks after the first roll-out. These devices include Xiaomi Mi MIX, Mi Note 2, Mi 5, Mi 5s, Mi 5s Plus, Mi 5c, Mi Max 2, Mi Max, Mi 4x, Mi 4c, Mi Note Pro and Redmi 4X.

There will also be a third wave of the MIUI 9 OS update, which will come to all other Xiaomi smartphones, except for the Redmi 2A and the Redmi 1/1S.

Users, however, should note that the MIUI 9 update is in the China Beta version, which means that they need to get themselves enrolled in the Beta program for receiving the update. Users can register for the Beta program at the MIUI forum.

When it comes to the Android 7.0 Nougat, the update includes various enhancements like Google's latest security update, multi-window options, night mode, bundled notification, improved security update and several other new features to improve user experience.

Xiaomi, on the other hand, has also incorporated its own value-added features, such as Universal search, Smart Assistant, a redesigned dock bar, Smart App launcher and many more.