Major original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), including Samsung, Sony, HTC, LG, Huawei, and others are yet to start rolling out the Android 8.0 Oreo update to its flagships but Google is all set to release the new version of the firmware — Android 8.1 Oreo.

Google has released the Android 8.0 Oreo update to its Nexus, Android One and Pixel devices but other smartphone manufacturers are expected to start seeding the firmware to its popular handsets only by the end of this year.

The search giant has now announced that it would enable its Pixel Visual Core in the developer preview of Android Oreo 8.1 for flagships Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL. The update will enhance image processing.

"In the coming weeks, we'll enable Pixel Visual Core as a developer option in the developer preview of Android Oreo 8.1 (MR1). Later, we'll enable it for all third-party apps using the Android Camera API, giving them access to the Pixel 2's HDR+ technology," wrote Google in a blogpost.

"We can't wait to see the beautiful HDR+ photography that you already get through your Pixel 2 camera become available in your favorite photography apps," it added.

The Pixel Visual Core was created to "expand the reach of HDR+, handle the most challenging imaging and ML applications, and deliver lower-latency and even more power-efficient HDR+ processing."

"The centerpiece of Pixel Visual Core is the Google-designed Image Processing Unit (IPU)—a fully programmable, domain-specific processor designed from scratch to deliver maximum performance at low power," said the statement from Google. It will come to the Pixel 2 handsets through a software update.