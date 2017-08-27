Motorola used to be prompt in rolling out software updates to its devices but that was not the case with Android Nougat, as there are handsets like Moto X Play, Moto G4 Play, Droid Maxx 2 and Moto X Pure Edition that are yet to get the firmware that was launched in 2016. So, it is to be seen if it will be prompt in seeding Android 8.0 Oreo update to its devices.

Google has made Android 8.0 Oreo update available for its devices Pixel, Pixel XL smartphones and Pixel C, and other handsets like Nexus 6P, Nexus 5X, and Nexus Player are expected to be the next devices to get it.

The Lenovo-owned company is yet to announce the list of handsets that are eligible for Android 8.0 Oreo update but several reports have already come up with the possible list. Android provides updates for two years, so it is almost obvious which devices will get the new firmware.

Motorola devices namely Moto Z, Moto Z-Droid, Moto Z Play, Moto Z Play Droid, Moto Z Force Droid, Moto Z2 (2017), Moto Z2 Force, Moto Z2 Play (2017), Moto G5, Moto G5 Plus, Moto G4, Moto G4 Plus, Moto G4 Play, Moto G5S, Moto G5S Plus and Moto M are expected to receive Android 8.0 Oreo update according to reports. The company is expected to start rolling out the new firmware to handsets from Moto Z-series in November and to G-series before the end of this year.

However, reports claimed that popular devices like Moto M, Moto X, Moto X2, Moto X Play, Moto X-Force, Moto X Style, Moto Droid Turbo, Moto Droid Turbo 2, Moto Droid Maxx and Droid Maxx 2 will not get the firmware though it's not confirmed. Notorola didn't seed Android Nougat to Moto G3, Moto E3, Moto E3 Power, Moto G2 (2nd Gen), Moto G3, and Moto G3, so it is almost certain that these handsets will not get the new firmware update.

Android 8.0 Oreo update comes with features like New Notifications, Support for Picture-in-Picture Mode, Improvements in connectivity, New Emojis, Improved WebView API, Multiple Display Support, New keyboard features, security and feature enhancements, and Improved Doze Mode, among others.