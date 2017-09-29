It is obvious that OnePlus will seed Google's latest operating system Android 8.0 Oreo to its flagships – OnePlus 3, OnePlus 3T and OnePlus 5 – but what we don't know is the release schedule. It has now emerged that the One Plus 5 might get the OS' first beta build soon.

The Chinese smartphone maker has released Android 8.0 Oreo beta update to the OnePlus 3 and OnePlus 3T but is yet to do the same for OnePlus 5. However, the company appears to have started testing the beta version of the software on the recently released flagship.

The OnePlus 5 has been spotted running Android 8.0 Oreo on Geekbench site, giving a hint that the first beta built for the handset could be released soon.

OnePlus hasn't announced Android 8.0 Oreo release schedule for its popular handsets but it should happen before the end of this year.

It may be mentioned that the OnePlus 5 was released this year with Oxygen OS 4.5.10 based on Android 7.1.1 Nougat. It features a 5.5-inch full HD Optic AMOLED screen with 1,920x1,080 pixel (401 ppi pixel density), a Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 processor, a 6GB/8GB RAM, a 64GB/128GB internal memory, and a 3,300mAh (non-removable) battery with Dash Charge technology (5V, 4A).

In terms of camera, the device mounts a dual 16MP Sony sensor (IMX 398) with f/1.7 aperture, 1.12 µm pixel size, EIS (Electronic Optic Stabilisation), DCAF + 20MP telephoto Sony sensor (IMX 350) with f/2.6 aperture, 1.0 µm pixel size, PDAF (Phase Detection Auto Focus) and dual-tone LED flash. It also has a 16MP front-snapper with Sony sensor (IMX 371), f/2.0 aperture, 1.0 µm pixel size, EIS, and fixed autofocus.