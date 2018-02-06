Motorola has finally started rolling out the Android 8.0 Oreo update to more than half a dozen popular smartphones, including Moto G4 Plus, Moto G5 series, and Moto G5s series. However, the new firmware update is available only in Australia and New Zealand at the moment.

The Lenovo-owned smartphone maker announced the release of Android 8.0 Oreo to several of its handsets after seeding it to the Moto X4 last month.

The Android 8.0 Oreo update is now available for Moto Z, Moto Z Play, Moto Z2 Play, Moto G5, Moto G5 Plus, Moto G5S, Moto G5S Plus, and Moto G4 Plus in Australia and New Zealand, according to the company's press statement obtained by Ausdroid website.

The firmware update came after weeks of soak testing on several popular handsets, including the Moto Z2 Play. The new OS brings features like new notifications, picture-in-picture mode support, new emojis, improved battery, enhanced camera, protection from malicious apps, bugs fixing, improved phone's stability and reduction of storage used by system files.

When will Motorola start expanding the Android 8.0 Oreo update to other countries, including India?

Well, Motorola hasn't revealed when it will release Android 8.0 Oreo to its Moto Z, Moto Z Play, Moto Z2 Play, Moto G5, Moto G5 Plus, Moto G5S, Moto G5S Plus, and Moto G4 Plus devices in other countries (outside Australia and New Zealand) but it should happen soon if we go by the past trends.

How to install Android 8.0 Oreo on your device via OTA (over-the-air):

• Android 8.0 Oreo download notification will appear on your phone screen

• Press "Download" button

• Press "Restart & Install" button

• Rebooting will begin automatically

• You will see "Installing System Update" notice when installation starts

• Upgrading begins automatically

• Android 8.0 Oreo will run on your device after upgrading is done

You can also manually check the availability of the new software by going to – 'Settings' >> 'About phone' >> 'System updates' >> 'Check For Update'.