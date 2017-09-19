Samsung appears to be working hard on rolling out the Android 7.1.1 Nougat update to its popular handsets. The firmware update for the Galaxy J5 (2016), Galaxy Tab A 8.0 and Galaxy Tab A 9.7 is imminent as they have been spotted on Geekbench, GFXBench and Wi-Fi Alliance with the 7.1.1 version of the OS.

Other devices that have been spotted on Wi-Fi Alliance with the OS, include the Galaxy J5 Prime, Galaxy A8, Galaxy Tab E 8.0, and Galaxy Tab E 9.7.

Meanwhile, the Galaxy On Nxt 64GB handsets in India have reportedly received the Android 7.0 Nougat update weighing 1140MB via OTA (over-the-air), taking the software version to G610FXXU1BQH8, according to TheMobileIndian.

Owners of Galaxy On Nxt 32GB devices are expected to get Android 7.0 Nougat download notification any time (as OTA roll out takes place in phases). All they got to do is press the download button and install. One can also manually check availability of the new software by going to – 'Settings' >> 'About phone' >> 'System updates' >> 'Check For Update'.

Samsung is also expected to release the firmware to Galaxy J5 Prime, Galaxy A8, Galaxy Tab E 8.0, Galaxy Tab E 9.7, Galaxy On7, Galaxy C5, Galaxy C7, Galaxy C7 Pro and Galaxy C5 Pro.