It appears like Lenovo-owned Motorola is set to roll out a Android 7.0 Nougat update to its Moto X Style devices in India after months of waiting. The US version of the handset known as Moto X Pure Edition (3rd Gen) has already received the operating system in April, while owners of the device in Brazil got the OS last month.

The Motorola Moto X Style has started receiving the Android 7.0 Nougat update in India, according to a report by TheAndroidSoul citing the Motorola India Fan Facebook page.

However, the company is yet to officially announce the seeding of the firmware, thus confusing the owners of Moto X Style. Many have said that their devices haven't received the OS, which means it could be just a rumour or a soak test on a few handsets before a public rollout.

It may be mentioned that Motorola has also announced the rollout of the Android 7.1.1 Nougat update (latest version) for the Moto X Play, but public release is yet to begin. In response to a query by International Business Times India via Twitter, Motorola said Moto X Play owners would receive the Android 7.1.1 Nougat update notification when it happens, but refused to reveal an exact date.

Motorola usually make its OS available to the public about a month after it releases a soak test for users. So, the Moto X Play may get the new firmware in the next few weeks, perhaps within this month.

There is no word on the release of Android 7.0 Nougat to the Moto G4 Play and Droid Maxx 2, but they should get it after Moto X Style and Moto X Play. It won't come as a surprise if they receive the latest version Android 7.1.1 and not 7.0.

Motorola has released Android 7.0 Nougat update to devices like the Moto Z, Moto Z Force, Moto Z Droid, Moto Z Droid Force, Moto Z Play, Moto X Play, Moto X Force (in select markets) Moto X Pure Edition (3rd Gen) aka Moto X Style, Moto G4, Moto G4 Plus, and Droid Turbo 2. There are a few eligible handsets that haven't received the firmware, and Motorola fans will expect it before the public rollout of Android O.