It's been more than a month since Motorola rolled out Android 7.0 Nougat update to Moto G4 Plus in several countries, but the owners of the device in Canada are yet to get the new firmware. It has now emerged that the device will receive Google's latest operating system next month.

The Lenovo-owned company will start rolling out Android 7.0 Nougat update to Moto G4 Plus via OTA (over-the-air), and mobile phone carrier Koodo has confirmed that it will take happen on February 11, reported TheAndroidSoul. The carrier also added that Moto Z Play handsets will start receiving the firmware update on March 4.

Motorola has already seeded Google's new OS to international version to Moto G4 Plus and few other handsets like Moto G4, Moto Z, Moto Z Force, Moto Z Droid, and Moto Z Droid Force. Other devices that will get the firmware are Moto G Play (4th Gen), Moto X Pure Edition (3rd Gen), Moto X Style, Moto X Play, Moto X Force, Droid Turbo 2 and Droid Maxx 2.

However, it is not known if some popular Motorola handsets namely Moto X (2nd Gen), Moto X (3rd Gen), Moto G3, Moto E3 and Moto E3 Power will get the new firmware as they failed to make it to the list of eligible devices prepared by the company.

How to install Android 7.0 Nougat on your device when it is released (via OTA):

- Android 7.0 Nougat download notification will appear on your phone screen

- Press "Download" button

- Press "Restart & Install" button

- Rebooting will begin automatically

- You will see "Installing System Update" notice when installation starts

- Upgrading begins automatically

- Android 7.0 Nougat will run on your device after upgrading is done

You can also manually check availability of the new software by going to – 'Settings' >> 'About phone' >> 'System updates' >> 'Check For Update'.

(Source: TheAndroidSoul)