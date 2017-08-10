Motorola has released Nougat Kernel to the 2015 Moto X Pure Edition. The kernel is basically for developers and those who want to build custom ROMs based on Android 7.0 Nougat for the device.

The Nougat Kernel is available on GitHub and it can be downloaded in two different variations – a ZIP file weighing 145MB and a tar.gz file weighing 116MB. However, the kernel source code is for Android 7.0 Nougat and not Android 7.1.1 Nougat.

The Moto X Pure Edition still runs on Android 6.0 Marshmallow operating system and is yet to receive Android 7.0 Nougat update though soak testing had already begun in March. The Lenovo-owned Motorola had said earlier this year that the handset would get Nougat update by the end of the secong quarter but it didn't happen.

Other popular Motorola handsets that still await Android 7.0 Nougat update are the Moto X Play, Moto G4 Play, and Droid Maxx 2. It is already two months since the company announced Android 7.1.1 Nougat update for the Moto X Play but its public roll out is yet to start.

Motorola devices that have received Android Nougat update, include the Moto Z, Moto Z Force, Moto Z Droid, Moto Z Droid Force, Moto Z Play, Moto X Force, Moto X Style, Moto G4, Moto G4 Plus, and Droid Turbo 2.