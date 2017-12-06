Roger Federer is regarded as one of the best players to have ever played the sport of tennis. Another legend Andre Agassi has opened up about how the Swiss star is a special and a unique player.

Federer, who is at the twilight of his career, is playing some astounding tennis. He is currently world number two, and won two grand slam titles in 2017 as well. There is something special about the former world number one, who was praised by Agassi for his control, uniqueness and the way he handles things as well.

"Federer is unique. In everything: greatness, precision, easiness. He plays tennis in a different way than others. When I say easiness, don't misunderstand me: it's not easy. But it seems Federer controls everything, has a solution for any issue," Agassi told Le Matin in an interview.

"With so many options, he has the power to avoid the physical intimidation that many current players use. He knows that he can play elegantly, smartly, handle his efforts, take his time to get his injuries healed, learn new things and keep investing in his progresses. We can't deny that Federer will mark the sport forever."

The Swiss ace had a wonderful year in 2017, winning seven titles, but his real test will lie on 2018. Other top stars like Andy Murray, Novak Djokovic, Stan Wawrinka, who were all troubled by injuries, besides their poor form in 2017, will be rejuvenated to challenge the world number two.

Besides these stalwarts, there are some players like Alexander Zverev and Dominic Thiem, who can give these stars a run for their money.

2018 could the best year for tennis if all these players fire on all cylinders. The sport needs more than just two players to win major titles.