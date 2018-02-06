Anchor-turned-actress Anasuya Bharadwaj, who hogged the limelight with TV show Jabardasth, has denied her fan's allegations that she broke his fan's phone after he tried taking a selfie with her.

Anasuya Bharadwaj landed in a trouble on Monday after the fan's mother from Tarnaka in Hyderabad filed a case against her. In her complaint, she claimed that the actress broke her son's phone when the actress was coming out of her mother's house. She also created a video featuring her son's broken phone. The footage went viral and created a lot of buzz on the social media.

G Jagan, SHO Osmania University Police Station, confirmed the news about the complaint against Anasuya. "We have received a complaint regarding this today. We will look at the evidence and enquire into this matter. However, this is not a serious matter. From what we know, Anasuya had refused to take a selfie and while she was hurriedly leaving, the boy's phone broke," he told the Times of India.

But Anasuya Bharadwaj has denied the allegations, saying that her fan's mother was spreading lies about her. She was not in a mood to pose for the selfie. Hence, she declined for it. "This is completely false. The lady is spreading lies. I had gone to visit my mother at her residence in Tarnaka," she told TOI.

"When I was coming out, the lady, along with the boy, was taking my video and approached me for a selfie. I was not in the frame of mind to oblige, so I refused. However, when they came closer, I was startled. I covered my face, told them to get lost and hurriedly got into my car and drove off. I don't remember any phone being broken," the Jabardasth star added.

Anasuya claims she has hardly declined her fans' request for a selfie. "My friends always keep asking me why I agree to take a selfie with each and every one who approaches me. But I always oblige," she said.

Anasuya made her acting debut with the 2003 movie Naaga, but it was her TV show Jabardasth that gave her much-needed attention. She went to act in Soggade Chinni Nayana, Kshanam, and Winner. She will be seen next in films like Gayatri and Rangasthalam. She has another film titled Sachindira Gorre in her kitty.

Anasuya Bharadwaj's stint on small and big screen has amassed her huge fan base. She often interacts with her fans on her Twitter and Facebook. On Tuesday afternoon, the actress responded to her fans' queries and expressed regrets over landing in this bizarre controversy.

In a couple of tweets Anasuya wrote, "Not that the country needs such news.. but.. to those whom I am answerable.. #facts I am sorry her phone broke but i think its not fair that i should be blamed for what i remotedly didn't.. we owe our privacy. Good to know the Police is so prompt! But sir you should get into the details before I am being tagged #Respect "