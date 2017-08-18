Director Mahi V Raghav's Anando Brahma starring Tapasee Pannu, Srinivas Reddy, Vennela Kishore and Shakalaka Shankar has struck a chord with the audience and got a positive review and rating from them.

Anando Brahma is a typical comedy horror movie, which revolves around the story of a haunted house. What makes it different from other films in this genre is the concept explored by Mahi V Raghav. Generally, people are afraid of the ghosts in horror comedy films, but ghosts are afraid of people in Anando Brahma.

Paathshala fame director Mahi V Raghav has created a wonderful script for Anando Brahma. Some comedy scenes and horror elements keep you engaged in the first half of the movie, which, at times, is bit slow, as the director takes time to establish the backdrop of four lead characters. The second half is hilarious, but the climax is a bit dragging and lacks freshness, say the audience.

Tapasee Pannu has delivered a brilliant performance, which is the highlight of Anando Brahma. Srinivas Reddy, Vennela Kishore and Shakalaka Shankar have also done good jobs and their comedy timing is sure to tickle your funny bones. Other artistes have also done justice to their roles, say the viewers.

Anando Brahma has been bankrolled by Vijay Chilla and Shashi Devireddy under the banner 700mm Entertainments and it has rich production values. Krishna Kumar's background score, Anish Tharun Kumar's picturisation, special effects and punch lines are the attractions on the technical front, say the film goers.

We bring you some viewers' verdict on the film shared on Twitter. Here is the live update of Anando Brahma movie review and rating by audience:

Watch Anando Brahma official trailer here:

Venkyreviews‏ @venkyreviews

#AnandoBrahma 1st half is decent. Started off with a very interesting point but slowed down after. Not so much comedy yet. Interval Bang #AnandoBrahma 2nd half comedy was hilarious. Climax was nothing new. Overall AbvAvg to Hit movie! Congrats @NirvanaCinemas @70mmEntertains #AnandoBrahma @taapsee @vennelakishore @Actorysr Thagabothu Ramesh and Shakalaka Shankar all performed terrifically. Comedy timing was

Sai Varun‏ @varungds

#AnandoBrahma startles you at times, tickles your ribs most of d times. Go & watch to laugh out. Special mention to @70mmEntertains Characterizations of all lead actors will create more scene interest & fun. Congrats to entire cast & crew #AnandoBrahma

Yeshwanth Reddy‏ @yeshwanthModugu

#AnandoBrahma 1st half: Good, quick ½ 2nd half: Crazy comedy, average climax Overall:worthy watching / @vennelakishore @Actorysr

Varun‏ @Varun64697039

#AnandoBrahma Watta movieHilarious comedy excellent 2nd half!! Thoroughly njyed watching dis movie! @taapsee back with a bang!

Suresh NTR‏ @Suresh_N_T_R

>>> #AnandoBrahma - AboveAvg to Hit >>> Superb first half, climax littlebit dragged >>> 3.25/5

LokeshFan - NY,US‏ @LokeshFan

Watched #AnandoBrahma premier. Average at best. Poor first half & Average second half (if not for Shakalaka guy movie wud be a disaster

Nitin‏ @nitin537

#AnandoBrahma #70mm first half excellent and engaging,,waiting for 2nd half #AnandoBrahma #75mm good entertaining movie with excellent performance ,screenplay and direction

Dr Rascal ️️ૐ‏ @mcoond

Great start #AnandoBrahma ... interesting concept showing scene from 2 viewpoints ... as seen from ghost and human viewpoint. #AnandoBrahma ram Gopal varma must take some lesson how to do bhoot type movies #AnandoBrahma first half superb Momentum continues to accelerate in 2nd half #AnandoBrahma #AnandoBrahma excellent movie . Go watch in theatre...full paisa vasool

Hemanth Kumar CR‏ @crhemanth

#AnandoBrahma is good fun...interesting premise and well-written. Shakalaka Shankar and @vennelakishore in top form

Starky‏ @starky_afdb

@taapsee #AnandoBrahma one more hit in your hat.. Absolutely hilarious.. Especially 2nd half my cheeks are literally hurting @vennelakishore movie keka anna.. Asalu 2nd half lo chala sepu seat lo lemu.Literally rofl.. Ami tumi kanna double comedy #AnandoBrahma

Shashank‏ @ActorShashank

Hilarious.Chillling.Thrilling #AnandoBrahma Terrific performances Excellent concept n direction @MahiVraghav Congrats @70mmEntertains

Chandra Sam‏ @DchandrasekharD

That's a hilarious comedy.. Enjoyed watching .. second half is awsm. @MahiVraghav all the best for your future projects. #AnandoBrahma

Telugu Memes‏ @TeluguMemes

Disappointing #anandobrahma with a very pale story line and boring screenplay No horror no comedy 1.5/5 Skip it

Yashwanth‏ @ya5hw4nthl

Mid-way through #AnandoBrahma and nothing more in the genre, than I expected. Its neither funny nor horror

Naxallite‏ @Naxallite

Below average #anandobrahma rotta comedy routine story tupuk

Lakshmi Manchu @LakshmiManchu

Just watched #anandobramha loveeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeed it. Laughed my gut out. Everything in the film worked. @taapsee @vennelakishore

Maruthi Dasari @DirectorMaruthi

Enjoyed Watching #AnandoBrahma, Different kind Horror comedy, I Got Remembered PKC days for a while Congratulations to all the cast & crew

Kona Venkat @konavenkat99

Just watched "Anando brahma"... It's hilarious & great performances from every actor and commendable job by @MahiVraghav .. A must watch After our Geethanjali @Actorysr proved once again that he's Mr.Dependable.. @vennelakishore is tooo good.. Shakalaka Shankar is just wow

Sreenivasa Kumar‏ @SKNonline

Watched #AnandoBrahma, thoroughly enjoyed the film. @taapsee made a fantastic come back in TFI again, @70mmEntertains hv winner in hands✌ Few epsiodes of @vennelakishore @Actorysr shakalanka Shankar Tagubothu Ramesh r Rib tickling fun, #AnandoBrahma FUN TREAT

Adivi Sesh‏ @AdiviSesh