The fashionista, Sonam Kapoor, has left her boyfriend Anand Ahuja in awe of her recent photoshoot with Vogue Magazine.

Sonam Kapoor brought back four popular divas back to life with these pictures – Madhubala, Frida Kahlo, Marlene Dietrich and Mata Hari.

Anand Ahuja, while reading Sonam's interview, asked New York-based fashion designer Prabal Gurung that when will he see a collaboration between the two stars because Prabal said he's open to designing costume and Sonam said she wants to do an action role.

Looks like Anand is waiting for Sonam to step into an action role next!

Also sharing on his Instagram, Anand mocked Sonam's Frida Kahlo expression saying: 'Why so serious' [sic.]

Awww. So much love in the air.

Sonam Kapoor has been tight-lipped about her love-life but her holiday pictures and several appearances with Anand Ahuja have only made the rumours of them dating stronger.

Both of them love keeping their love-life under wraps but their PDA on social media keeps dropping low-key hints about a budding romance. They never miss commenting on each other's pictures. Their favourite hashtag #everydayphenomenal is very much what they feel being together.

When asked about her opinion on the relationship between fashion and film, Sonam said: "I'm fascinated by it. As an actor, you create an idea of yourself through emotions, expressions, dialogue, but also through clothes. When you look back at history to define an era, you look at the fashion. All icons of their time—Frida Kahlo, Amrita Sher-Gil, even Amy Winehouse and Charlie Chaplin—had elements in their dressing that stood out."

"Actors that I look up to were known for their fashion, like Audrey Hepburn's relationship with Givenchy, Katharine Hepburn popularising trousers, or Meena Kumari's jewellery. Red lipstick can be subversive; trousers on women or a higher hemline can be revolutionary. It could be a form of rebellion, a changing of mindsets," she added.