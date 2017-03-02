Amy Jackson has been bonding well with Salman Khan these days as she recently became part of the actor's Being Human campaign as well. And now, it is being believed that Amy might appear as the female lead in Dabangg 3.

There has been much speculation on the heroine of Salman's Dabang 3. Amy's name had also come into news earlier as it was rumoured that the actress might feature in Salman's film. However, there was no confirmation on this.

Now, the gorgeous diva has shared something on the social media that made the buzz ringing again. Amy took to Twitter and told her fans that she will soon announce something very exciting. "Ok..so..something I'm super excited about is coming your way and the countdown starts now! Stay tuned for the 5th of March [sic]," she tweeted.

This tweet gave rise to speculations that Amy's upcoming announcement may be regarding Salman's Dabangg 3. Nevertheless, fans will have to keep patience till March 5.

Earlier, Salman's designer Ashley Robello had shared a picture on Instagram that showed Salman partying with Amy and Waluscha De Souza. While the picture was no less interesting, what grabbed most attention was the caption.

The caption had read, "#saturdaynight and the possible #heroines of Dabangg 3 ha ha #amyjackson #walucha with #beingsalmankhan [sic]." Amy was supposed to work with Salman in Kick, but she could not grab the opportunity due to date constraints. After that, she has expressed her desire to work with the superstar several times.

Meanwhile, Amy already has a big project coming up. She is the leading lady in Rajinikanth and Akshay Kumar-starrer 2.0.