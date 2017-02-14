Amy Jackson has become the latest victim of cyber crime as personal pictures from her phone have got leaked online.

Amy Jackson shares new topless picture on Instagram and shows her oomph factor

Some of Amy's private pictures got leaked from her phone and made way into the social media. It has been reported that her photos were leaked after she had shown her phone to a mobile store in Mumbai.

As reported, the automatic sync on Amy's phone saved some of her pictures on iCloud. Amy later found that some of her private photos were available on the social media. She had come to Mumbai to get a connecting flight to Chennai for the shooting of her movie 2.0.

"However, it was on February 7 when two pictures with her best friend having dinner appeared online that she realised her phone was hacked. She went to the service centre again before coming to India," Mid-Day quoted a source as saying.

The actress was shocked to see the pictures online and decided to file a police compliant. "I was shocked when this happened. This isn't a trivial matter and has to be taken up seriously. I will register a complaint with the cyber crime cell in London and ensure the hackers are taken to task. Cyber safety is the need of the hour," Amy told the daily.

Amy, who is quite popular on Instagram, keeps sharing her pictures on the platform. She also teases her fans with some sizzling photoshoot images. She will next be seen in Rajinikanth-Akshay Kumar starrer 2.0.