Amy Jackson was the centre of attention during the opening ceremony of IPL 2017 held on April 5 at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad. She shook her leg for Bollywood songs like Kala Chasma, but ended up being trolled on social media for her performance.

To start with, Amy and her team wore blue shades for the Kala Chasma song. Also, her wrong lip-sync has riled up the netizens. If that was not enough, the 2.0 actress' performance didn't go down well with the Twitterati. Some tweets called Sunny Deol a better dancer than her.

Meanwhile, a Hyderabad-based actor/model, who goes by the name Poonam Kaur Lal, stole the limelight during the opening ceremony. During Amy's performance, the camera man panned to a beautiful face for 2-3 seconds and her smile has captured the imagination of the audience. Check some of Poonam's pictures here:

A post shared by Poonam kaur (@ipoonamkaur) on Sep 9, 2016 at 2:11am PDT

#photoshoot? #onceagain ?? A post shared by Poonam kaur (@ipoonamkaur) on Aug 16, 2016 at 10:45am PDT

A post shared by Poonam kaur (@ipoonamkaur) on Sep 24, 2016 at 6:22pm PDT

? A post shared by Poonam kaur (@ipoonamkaur) on Sep 11, 2016 at 4:33am PDT

A post shared by Poonam kaur (@ipoonamkaur) on Jun 19, 2016 at 10:37am PDT

Poonam Kaur Lal's smile has overshadowed Amy's performance.

Amy's performance at the IPL opening ceremony turned out to be a flop for two reasons – first her "pathetic" dance, and secondly, Poonam stealing her thunder.

Check some of the funny tweets on Amy's dance moves here:

Virat Kohli can do better dance than Amy Jackson.. Lol #IPL — Saumya ? (@Virats_CUPCAKE) 5 April 2017

amy jackson's performance at the IPL opening ceremony lmfaooooo i have so many things to say but i'm gonna stay mute — abbi ? (@etherealgvddess) 5 April 2017

Chhoti Ganga bolke ke nale me kudwa diya

Jackson bolke Amy Jackson ka dance dikhaya BC#IPL Opening — Indra Kant (@TheIndraKant) 6 April 2017

Amy Jackson dancing ws D mst hilarious prt of D opening! #ipl cld have hired sunny deol atleast his dance is better than amy!? @NakuulMehta — Manasi (@tambade_manasi) 5 April 2017