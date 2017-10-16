Veteran filmmaker Lekh Tandon died on Sunday evening at his residence in Mumbai's Powai. He was 88 years old.

Best-known for directing films like Professor (1962) and Agar Tum Na Hote (1983), his death is a big loss for the Bollywood industry.

Anupam Kher tweeted: "Deeply saddened by the news of #LekhTandon ji's demise. One of d first directors I met as a struggling actor. He was compassionate & kind." [sic.]

Rishi Kapoor wrote on Twitter; "RIP Lekh Tandon ji, Directed "Prince", "Dulhan Wohi Jo Piya Man Bahaye" etc.... was my fathers assistant." [sic.]

Actor Shabana Azmi, also took to Twitter: "Sad dat #LekhTandon passed away but wonderful dat he did so with his boots on.He was working on his latest film with a newcomers zeal . RIP." [sic.]

Born in Lahore in 1929, Tandon directed many Bollywood heroes like Shammi Kapoor (Professor, 1962 and Prince, 1969), Rajender Kumar, Shashi Kapoor, Hema Malini, Shabana Azmi, Rekha, Rajesh Khanna to name a few. His Amrapali (1966), featuring Sunil Dutt and Vyjayanthimala, was selected as India's entry for the best foreign language film at 39th Academy awards.

He had also bagged Filmfare Best Screenplay Award for his movie Dulhan Wahi Jo Piya Man Bhaye, along with Vrajendra Gaur and Madhusudan Kalekar in 1978.

I was lucky to do 2 beautiful films with #Lekh Tandon - Ek Baar Kaho and Doosri Dulhan a filmabout surrogacy way ahead of its time. Respect? — Azmi Shabana (@AzmiShabana) October 15, 2017

Will always miss ur gentleness Sir! RIP #LekhTandon pic.twitter.com/B4m1M96Cjc — Ashutosh Gowariker (@AshGowariker) October 15, 2017

Lekh Tandon started his career as an assistant director and later directed several hit films. Phir Wahi Talash was the first TV show directed by him.

He directed his first television serial Dil Dariya in 1988 through which he was also credited with discovering Shah Rukh Khan.

Tandon also acted in films like Swades, Chennai Express and Rang De Basanti among others.

His funeral will be held in Powai at 12 pm on Monday.