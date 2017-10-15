After Salman Khan's sister Arpita Khan Sharma's pre-Diwali bash, designer duo Abu Jaani and Sandeep Khosla threw a lavish Diwali party on October 14, which was attended by the who's who of Bollywood. Take a look.

The entire Bachchan family, who returned from their Maldives vacation on Friday (October 13) after celebrating Amitabh Bachchan's 75th birthday, graced the designer duo's pre-Diwali bash with their presence. But it was Big B's granddaughter Navya Naveli Nanda who stole the show with her stunning appearance.

Apart from the Bachchans, actress-turned-author Twinkle Khanna, Sonali Bendre, Gayatri Joshi Oberoi and others were also among the invitees for the grand celebration. The beautiful ladies lit the party up with their vibrant charm and spread love with their mesmerising smiles.

❤️❤️❤️ .#family #abujanisandeepkhosla #diwali . #navyananda #navyanavelinanda A post shared by ?Navya Naveli Nanda Fan Club? (@navya__nanda) on Oct 14, 2017 at 1:40am PDT

#twins❤️ A post shared by ?Navya Naveli Nanda Fan Club? (@navya__nanda) on Oct 14, 2017 at 8:16pm PDT

And the festivities begin! Thank you @abujani1 and @sandeepkhosla for a fabulous night! @gayatrioberoi @twinklerkhanna @anudewan5 A post shared by Sonali Bendre (@iamsonalibendre) on Oct 14, 2017 at 7:15am PDT

Going by the pictures, it seems like the Bollywood celebrities might have had a hell of a night filled with fun and craziness which seemed no less than an award show.