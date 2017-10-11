As Amitabh Bachchan celebrates his 75th birthday on October 11, the B-Town industry and prominent members of the government took to social media to wish the Shahenshah of Bollywood.

President Ram Nath Kovind tweeted, "Birthday wishes to Amitabh Bachchan, film icon as well as unstinting advocate of social causes & nation building missions #PresidentKovind."

PM Narendra Modi also wished the star on Twitter and wrote, "Happy birthday @SrBachchan! India is proud of his cinematic brilliance & support to many social causes. I pray for his long & healthy life."

Ranveer Singh, a self-proclaimed fan of the superstar, declared October 11 as 'Amitabh Bachchan Day.' He tweeted a picture of himself with Big B and wrote, "Happy Amitabh Bachchan Day to all!"

Anil Kapoor wrote: "Happy Birthday @SrBachchan! You're just as magnificent on screen today as you were in Saat Hindustani! #legend!"

Big B expressed gratitude and thanked his fans for all their love, support and wishes. He wrote: "The affection of greeting for the 75th, displayed over several mediums, overwhelms me .. a thank you shall never be enough."

To celebrate the special occasion, the Bachchan parivaar is currently vacationing in Maldives.

According to reports, Abhishek, Aishwarya and Shweta Bachchan Nanda planned a special midnight surprise bash for Big B. A leading daily reported that they rang in Sr Bachchan's birthday at their private beach with firecrackers and a huge cake.

The report further states that the Bachchans have the itinerary ready for the next four days where they are going to enjoy some water sports and well, a yacht party is also on cards! We hope one of them shares the pictures on social media too!

Interestingly, the family is staying at the same hotel that they stayed in during Abhishek's birthday in 2016.