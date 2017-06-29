Shivaraj Kumar is all set to team up with none other than Nagathihalli Chandrashekhar for a commercial movie. Interestingly, Bollywood's Megastar Amitabh Bachchan is likely to act in the Kannada flick.

Rumours doing the rounds suggest Nagathihalli Chandrashekhar has approached Big B to play an important character in the untitled flick. The discussions are on with the first round talks over. But the Hindi star is yet to give his final consent.

Nagathihalli Chandrashekhar had earlier cast Amitabh Bachchan in his hit movie Amruthadhaare starring Dhyan and Ramya. The Bollywood actor was seen in a cameo. But in the latest flick, his role is believed to be full-on.

The Bollywood actor maintains a good relationship with the Raj family for over three decades now. He had worked with Shivanna in a jewellery commercial earlier. Given the circumstances, he is unlikely to reject the offer.

Shivaraj Kumar is currently busy with multiple projects. He is simultaneously working on Narasimha's Leader, Suri's Tagaru, Jayanna-produced Mufti and Prem's The Villain, which also has Kiccha Sudeep in the lead role.