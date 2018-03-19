India snatched victory from the jaws of defeat against Bangladesh at the Premadasa Stadium in Sri Lanka Sunday evening, March 18. In the T20 final, Dinesh Karthik's inspiring knock ensured that the Men in Blue emerged victorious.

India was at a comfortable position till the 17th over and required 34 runs from 18 balls. Mustafizur Rahman's 18th over, a wicket-maiden, swung the pendulum towards Bangladesh.

When Dinesh Karthik entered the scene, India had an uphill task of scoring 34 runs from 12 balls. Rubel Hossain's penultimate over brought the Men in Blue back to the game as the wicketkeeper-batsman hit 22 runs, which comprised of two sixes and boundaries, respectively.

Soumya Sarkar was given the last over with 12 runs required to prevent Team India from crossing the victory line. The match reached a thrilling stage where five runs were required from one ball. Dinesh Karthik held his nerves and hit a six of the last ball to register a thrilling win for his country as India successfully chased the target of 167 runs.

Dinesh Karthik scored 29 runs from just eight balls and his impressive knock has been hailed by not just fans, but celebrities too. From Amitabh Bachchan to Tamil filmmaker Shankar, many appreciated the performance of the wicketkeeper under such a tense and demanding situation. Here, we bring you their comments:

Amitabh Bachchan: ‏T 2747 - INDIA WINS !! T20 in the TRI championship VS BanglaDesh .. what a thriller .. BD had us on the ropes .. and Dinesh Kartik, you beauty .. a brilliant knock .. 24 needed in last 2 overs .. 5 runs and 1 ball left and he hits a 6 ! INCREDIBLE ! CONGRATULATIONS !!

Shankar Shanmugham: What a great and memorable climax-batting! Hats off to the hero #dineshkarthik

kasturi shankar: #INDvsBAN #NidahasTrophy #dineshkarthik #Tamizhandaa

Dinesh karthik, My man,

I love you.

Chennai loves you.

Tamils love you.

Kolkata Knightriders love you.

India loves you.

Even SriLankans love you.

Snake dancers and Bangladeshis, not so much.

RJ Balaji: That was an unbelievably cool innings @DineshKarthik

A decade of on & off International cricket, but with this innings he proved his class.! Let this be the start of a long second innings.!

Vijay Sethupathi: What a match . Dinesh karthik என்ன மனுஷன் யா நீ ❤️ . Sri lanka support to india was amazing #INDvBAN

R Sarath Kumar: Congratulations India, you are the hero Dhinesh, hard luck Bangladesh, exciting match #SLvIND