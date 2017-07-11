Bollywood star Anushka Sharma got into legal trouble after Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) received a complaint in May about an electric junction box that was installed in the common passage of the 20th floor of a Versova tower by the actress but has now got a clean chit.

However, this is not the first time that a celebrity got into trouble regarding illegal construction. Several other stars had to face the same fate. Check out the list of 7 stars who got into legal issues similar to what Anushka did:

Hema Malini

Actress Hema Malini became a part of a land-grab case. A plot in Oshiwara, Mumbai of 2,000 square metres was reportedly allotted to the actress for a dance academy by the Maharashtra government. However, a Right to Information (RTI) activist Anil Galgali gathered all the documents regarding the plot bringing to the forefront that the land which was worth crores of rupees had been allotted to the dream girl for only Rs 70,000 and another 1,741 square metres plot in the same locality was also allotted to Hema Malini for a mere Rs 10 lakh.

Kapil Sharma

Popular comedian Kapil Sharma was in the news after he allegedly carried out an unauthorised construction in his DLH Enclave's ninth floor flat. Later, the Bombay High Court stayed the FIR against the comedian over the said issue and also directed BMC resolve the dispute by 'personal hearing' to Sharma.

Sachin Tendulkar

Former cricketer Sachin Tendulkar was in the news when he got involved in a land-related dispute. It was related to Sachin Tendulkar's friend by name Sanjay Narang. Narang was facing the issues as he wanted to construct a mountain resort in Mussoorie and the property was allegedly located at Landour's cantonment area- a Defence Research & Development Organisation (DRDO) controlled region where it is illegal to construct anything. In fact, there were reports that Tendulkar even spoke to union defence minister Manohar Parrikar for resolving the issue.

Shah Rukh Khan

The Bollywood Badshah was also involved in an illegal construction case. It was reported that outside his Mumbai home 'Mannat', he is creating an illegal ramp and it apparently created problems for the local people there as it was blocking access to Mt. Mary Church located nearby. Khan was charged with a fine of Rs 1.94 lakh and the ramp was demolished by the officials later.

Irrfan Khan

According to BMC, the actor was allegedly carrying out illegal constructions in his DLH Enclave's fifth floor flat. It is the same housing society in which comedian Kapil Sharma owns a flat. Irrfan Khan also had the same judgement as Kapil Sharma.

Amitabh Bachchan

Big B got involved in a farm land allotment case. A government land of 70,000 sq ft in Uttar Pradesh was allotted to the actor which was challenged by the court. However, later Bachchan got a clean chit.

Arjun Kapoor

According to BMC, Arjun encroached on the terrace of his 7th floor at Raheja Orchid in Juhu by constructing a 30-by-16 sq ft brick room without permission. Later, BMC demolished the illegal terrace gym owned by the actor.