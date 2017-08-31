A lot of speculations are doing the rounds on the cast of Race 3, starring Salman Khan, and the last buzz suggests Amitabh Bachchan will be a part of it.

It has been reported that the makers of Race 3 approached Big B for a pivotal role.

"Amitabh Bachchan has been approached for Salman Khan's Race 3. And it seems that Big B is pretty thrilled and has no apprehensions working with Salman," Bollywoodlife quoted a source as saying.

However, producer Ramesh Taurani denied the report and told Pinkvilla that only Salman and Jacqueline Fernandez are confirmed to be in Race 3 as of now. He also said the shooting will begin from October.

Earlier, the producer had told a daily, "We are yet to lock the rest of the cast and crew. We start shooting on a set in Mumbai in October, followed by a long international schedule. We are currently figuring out the dates and foreign locations. The story is set abroad and will be completely different instead of taking off from the previous two films".

It was earlier reported that Salman would consider taking Jacqueline on board only if her latest release A Gentleman would run well at the box office. Although A Gentleman is having an average collection at the box office, Jacqueline has been finalised for the female lead role.

While Race franchise has been a much popular and hit one, Salman's entry has doubled the excitement among the fans. Salman and Jacqueline had earlier worked together in Kick, which was also a blockbuster.