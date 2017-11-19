Sanjay Leela Bhansali directorial Padmavati's release has been delayed leaving several fans in disappointment. Amidst the protests, the movie that was supposed to hit the screens on December 1, is postponed due to "incomplete application" to the Central Board of Film Certification.

Viacom18 Motion Pictures, in a statement, said the new release date will be announced soon. The film features Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh and Shahid Kapoor.

The release is delayed because CBFC sent back its application without certification, claiming that the makers of the film did not give adequate details. The board said that the makers did not produce any disclaimer telling if the movie is based on historical facts or is an art of fiction.

"Viacom18 Motion Pictures, the studio behind 'Padmavati' has voluntarily deferred the release date of the film from December 1st 2017. Along with Sanjay Leela Bhansali, amongst the most gifted film makers of his generation, Viacom18 Motion Pictures has created a beautiful cinematic masterpiece in 'Padmavati' that captures Rajput valor, dignity and tradition in all its glory. The film is an eloquent portrayal of a tale that will fill every Indian with pride and showcase our country's story-telling prowess across the globe. We are a responsible, law-abiding corporate citizen and have the highest respect and regard for the law of the land and all our institutions and statutory bodies including the Central Board of Film Certification. We always have and are committed to continue following the established procedure and convention. We have faith that we will soon obtain the requisite clearances to release the film. We will announce the revised release date of the film in due course. We stand firm in our commitment to tell endearing tales that resonate with our audiences the world over as we have in the past with our other projects such as 'Toilet: Ek Prem Katha', 'Queen', 'Bhaag Milkha Bhaag' and many more," the production company stated in a statement to DNA.

Meanwhile some Rajput outfits have been protesting against the release of Padmavati, alleging that the movie has distorted facts about Rani Padmini. The protestors have been threatening that they would burn down theatres if it is screened. They even had threatened to behead the director and Deepika if the movie is released.