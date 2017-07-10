While the Indian government is trying hard to portray the country as one of the most digitally empowered nations, concerns over data security are being seen as a major threat to privacy.

Almost every day, we are waking up to news of Aadhar ID information leak. On Sunday, July 9, one of the most serious data breaches that could potentially affect millions in the country happened when a website called magicpak reportedly revealed email addresses, names and Aadhaar ID details of Reliance Jio users.

Even as the affected parties are trying to figure out what has happened with their data, cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar has created a storm by coming with a Tweet that has the potential for compromise of digital privacy.

Batting great letting down his loyal followers?

Tendulkar, as part of an awareness campaign in collaboration with a leading insurance company, requested his followers on Twitter to share phone numbers of people who are not giving enough attention to their fitness.

While the Tweet doesn't seem threatening on the outside, sharing someone else's phone number is a violation of Twitter rules.

As quite a few of Tendulkar's followers replied with phone numbers, Australian web security expert Troy Hunt intervened with a series of Tweets that explained the ill-effects of sharing private information on social media platforms.

Think twice before posting your friends' phone numbers for the #NoExcuses campaign. Here are Twitter's rules: https://t.co/tqUUi9cW63 pic.twitter.com/VdvofMs44L — Brandwatch React (@BW_React) July 10, 2017

How do you mine troves of phone numbers from Indians? Get a famous cricketer to politely ask people to dox their friends! #NoExcuses https://t.co/PYPCvXdqdr — Troy Hunt (@troyhunt) July 10, 2017 Would it be too meta if I scraped these numbers off #NoExcuses then paid an Indian call centre to phone and ask for the tweet to be deleted? https://t.co/t2k3fDS8sO — Troy Hunt (@troyhunt) July 10, 2017

