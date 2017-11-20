For everyone who missed the American Music Awards, worry not, because you can still catch the repeat on Monday, November 20, at 9 pm, exclusively on Vh1.
It was reported earlier that the nominations list was quite male-dominated, so it doesn't come as a surprise that Bruno Mars actually took home a total of six awards from the night.
The Gorilla singer wasn't present to accept his award as he's currently on tour, and instead sent a hilarious video of himself, saying: "I wish I could be partying with y'all, but I'm a million miles away right now in a f------ minivan."
Dianna Ross won the Lifetime Achievement Award and as the American Music Awards themselves pointed out -
And that performance is just one of the many reasons why @DianaRoss is our Lifetime Achievement Award recipient! #MsROSSxAMAs #AMAs pic.twitter.com/ojOfSPykrp— AMAs (@AMAs) November 20, 2017
Here's the complete winners' list of the awards ceremony.
ARTIST OF THE YEAR: Bruno Mars
NEW ARTIST OF THE YEAR: Niall Horan
COLLABORATION OF THE YEAR: Luis Fonsi & Daddy Yankee feat. Justin Bieber, "Despacito"
TOUR OF THE YEAR: Coldplay
VIDEO OF THE YEAR: Bruno Mars, "That's What I Like"
FAVORITE MALE ARTIST – POP/ROCK: Bruno Mars
List of awards Bruno Mars won at the AMAs:— Shady Bruno Facts (@ShadyHooligan) November 20, 2017
Video of the Year - That's What I Like
Favorite Soul/R&B Song - That's What I Like
Favorite Soul/R&B Album - 24k Magic
Favorite Male Artist Pop/Rock
Favorite Album Pop/Rock - 24k Magic
Favorite Male Artist Soul/R&B
ARTIST OF THE YEAR pic.twitter.com/7NLzZ6AknC
FAVORITE FEMALE ARTIST – POP/ROCK: Lady Gaga
FAVORITE DUO OR GROUP – POP/ROCK: Imagine Dragons
FAVORITE ALBUM – POP/ROCK: Bruno Mars, 24K Magic
FAVORITE SONG – POP/ROCK: Luis Fonsi & Daddy Yankee feat. Justin Bieber, "Despacito"
FAVORITE MALE ARTIST – COUNTRY: Keith Urban
FAVORITE FEMALE ARTIST – COUNTRY: Carrie Underwood
FAVORITE DUO OR GROUP – COUNTRY: Little Big Town
FAVORITE ALBUM – COUNTRY: Keith Urban, Ripcord
Thank you!!! • #AMAs pic.twitter.com/t59IUZ3wi6— Keith Urban (@KeithUrban) November 20, 2017
FAVORITE SONG – COUNTRY: Keith Urban, "Blue Ain't Your Color"
FAVORITE ARTIST – RAP/HIP-HOP: Drake
FAVORITE ALBUM – RAP/HIP-HOP: Kendrick Lamar, DAMN.
FAVORITE SONG – RAP/HIP-HOP: DJ Khaled feat. Justin Bieber, Quavo, Chance the Rapper & Lil Wayne, "I'm The One"
Congrats @djkhaled @justinbieber @QuavoStuntin @chancetherapper & @LilTunechi! You guys are taking home the award for Favorite Song - Rap/Hip-Hop! ? #AMAs pic.twitter.com/i7dQEK3Vyg— AMAs (@AMAs) November 20, 2017
FAVORITE MALE ARTIST – SOUL/R&B: Bruno Mars
FAVORITE FEMALE ARTIST – SOUL/R&B: Beyonce
FAVORITE ALBUM – SOUL/R&B: Bruno Mars, 24K Magic
FAVORITE SONG – SOUL/R&B: Bruno Mars, "That's What I Like"
FAVORITE ARTIST – ALTERNATIVE ROCK: Linkin Park
FAVORITE ARTIST – ADULT CONTEMPORARY: Shawn Mendes
A ✨HUGE✨ congrats on winning Favorite Artist - Adult Contemporary, @ShawnMendes! ? #AMAs pic.twitter.com/Ioq3cJ8BAl— AMAs (@AMAs) November 20, 2017
FAVORITE ARTIST – LATIN: Shakira
FAVORITE ARTIST – CONTEMPORARY INSPIRATIONAL: Lauren Daigle
FAVORITE ARTIST – ELECTRONIC DANCE MUSIC (EDM): The Chainsmokers
TOP SOUNDTRACK: Moana