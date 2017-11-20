For everyone who missed the American Music Awards, worry not, because you can still catch the repeat on Monday, November 20, at 9 pm, exclusively on Vh1.

It was reported earlier that the nominations list was quite male-dominated, so it doesn't come as a surprise that Bruno Mars actually took home a total of six awards from the night.

The Gorilla singer wasn't present to accept his award as he's currently on tour, and instead sent a hilarious video of himself, saying: "I wish I could be partying with y'all, but I'm a million miles away right now in a f------ minivan."

Dianna Ross won the Lifetime Achievement Award and as the American Music Awards themselves pointed out -

And that performance is just one of the many reasons why @DianaRoss is our Lifetime Achievement Award recipient! #MsROSSxAMAs #AMAs pic.twitter.com/ojOfSPykrp — AMAs (@AMAs) November 20, 2017

Here's the complete winners' list of the awards ceremony.

ARTIST OF THE YEAR: Bruno Mars

NEW ARTIST OF THE YEAR: Niall Horan

COLLABORATION OF THE YEAR: Luis Fonsi & Daddy Yankee feat. Justin Bieber, "Despacito"

TOUR OF THE YEAR: Coldplay

VIDEO OF THE YEAR: Bruno Mars, "That's What I Like"

FAVORITE MALE ARTIST – POP/ROCK: Bruno Mars

FAVORITE FEMALE ARTIST – POP/ROCK: Lady Gaga

FAVORITE DUO OR GROUP – POP/ROCK: Imagine Dragons

FAVORITE ALBUM – POP/ROCK: Bruno Mars, 24K Magic

FAVORITE SONG – POP/ROCK: Luis Fonsi & Daddy Yankee feat. Justin Bieber, "Despacito"

FAVORITE MALE ARTIST – COUNTRY: Keith Urban

FAVORITE FEMALE ARTIST – COUNTRY: Carrie Underwood

FAVORITE DUO OR GROUP – COUNTRY: Little Big Town

FAVORITE ALBUM – COUNTRY: Keith Urban, Ripcord

FAVORITE SONG – COUNTRY: Keith Urban, "Blue Ain't Your Color"

FAVORITE ARTIST – RAP/HIP-HOP: Drake

FAVORITE ALBUM – RAP/HIP-HOP: Kendrick Lamar, DAMN.

FAVORITE SONG – RAP/HIP-HOP: DJ Khaled feat. Justin Bieber, Quavo, Chance the Rapper & Lil Wayne, "I'm The One"

FAVORITE MALE ARTIST – SOUL/R&B: Bruno Mars

FAVORITE FEMALE ARTIST – SOUL/R&B: Beyonce

FAVORITE ALBUM – SOUL/R&B: Bruno Mars, 24K Magic

FAVORITE SONG – SOUL/R&B: Bruno Mars, "That's What I Like"

FAVORITE ARTIST – ALTERNATIVE ROCK: Linkin Park

FAVORITE ARTIST – ADULT CONTEMPORARY: Shawn Mendes

FAVORITE ARTIST – LATIN: Shakira

FAVORITE ARTIST – CONTEMPORARY INSPIRATIONAL: Lauren Daigle

FAVORITE ARTIST – ELECTRONIC DANCE MUSIC (EDM): The Chainsmokers

TOP SOUNDTRACK: Moana

