In a few weeks, Neil Gaiman's best-selling novel American Gods will come to life as the TV adaptation will be previewed on Starz. But before the debut of the first season, the makers released the trailer of the new show.

The gory new trailer reveals new details about the cast of the show. It also shows that American Gods could give HBO's Game of Thrones a tough competition. The new promo introduces viewers to different gods that will feature in the series.

The screenplay has been written and developed by Hannibal's Bryan Fuller and Logan's Michael Green and it looks brilliant. Making the announcement himself, Gaiman released the trailer on Twitter.

The new trailer gave five new insights into the show:

- The visuals are going to take your breath away. The stellar visuals are both beautiful and horrifying at the same time.

- The battles between the old and new gods are going to get violently gory that they will haunt you in your dreams. Old gods will fade as new gods are rising for an epic war.

- The gods are at war already and the old gods are losing.

- The new trailer set asides Shadow's character to delve deeper into other cast members. "So who are you?" shadow asks, to which Wednesday responds: "you wouldn't believe in me if I told you." "They are gods for god's sake," shouts Kristin Chenoweth, who plays the role of Easter.

- The gods introduced includes: The Technical Boy (Bruce Langley) who plays a negative role, Bilquis (played by Yetide Badaki) and Czernobog (donned by Peter Stormare). The Gods that are yet to be introduced via trailer but are in the show include: Gillian Anderson's Media and Dane Cook's Robbie.

Official plotline reads:

When Shadow Moon is released from prison, he meets the mysterious Mr Wednesday and a storm begins to brew. Little does Shadow know, this storm will change the course of his entire life. Left adrift by the recent, tragic death of his wife, and suddenly hired as Mr Wednesday's bodyguard, Shadow finds himself at the centre of a world that he struggles to understand. It's a world where magic is real, where the Old Gods fear both irrelevance and the growing power of the New Gods, like Technology and Media. Mr Wednesday seeks to build a coalition of Old Gods to defend their existence in this new America, and reclaim some of the influence that they've lost. As Shadow travels across the country with Mr Wednesday, he struggles to accept this new reality, and his place in it.

Watch the trailer here:

American Gods premieres on April 30. The show will be aired on Starz.