Amazon.in is hosting yet another Great Indian Sale to lure consumers into binge shopping without regrets. The online-only sale lasts only for three days, and it started on Friday, January 20. As we look out for the best deals on the second day of Amazon Great Indian Sale, we handpicked some of the best deals for you.

As a part of Amazon Great Indian Sale, shoppers get additional 10 percent off on products purchased using SBI cards and Amazon Pay. Similarly, there's a 15 percent off on shopping via Amazon mobile app. To spice things up a bit, Amazon is offering a chance to win Renault Kwid and win a couple's trip to Europe.

To be a part of the ongoing extravaganza, get your debit/credit cards or mobile wallets ready.

If you are sceptical that you can fetch better deals on other ecommerce sites such as Flipkart and Snapdeal, there's a simple way to compare offers on your product before purchasing. Deal-aggregating site Deal Platter brings together all offers available on a particular product from across different e-commerce platforms.

You can choose from a wide range of product categories, from fashion to electronics and books to fitness, all in one place. Check out some of the best Amazon Great Indian deals under Rs. 500, because shopping never has to be expensive.

Targus Armor 4-Port Powered USB Hub 2.0: Rs. 299

TENDA TE-N3 Wireless N150 Router: Rs. 499

Intex DUO-313 Keyboard and Mouse Combo: Rs. 349

Redgear Mini 2.0 USB Speakers: Rs. 225

Kingston DataTraveler 16GB USB 2.0 Pen Drive: Rs. 329

Portable Digital Weighing Scale: Rs. 252

Logitech B170 Wireless Mouse: Rs. 499

Women's Sling Bag: Rs. 419

boAt BassHeads headphones: Rs. 449

House of Marley Little Bird headphones: Rs. 399

American Tourister backpack: Rs. 473

With Deal Platter, you are not limited to just one e-commerce site. The website lets you shop based on your price range. From the top right hand side, you can select your price, brand, store and category or simply go for popular deals across the site.