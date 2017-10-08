In what could be one of the biggest discounts on a smartphone, Amazon.in is offering an unheard of 50 percent cut on one of Huawei's premium smartphones. We are talking about the Huawei Honor 8 here. The Honor 8 is currently available for an irresistible price of Rs. 14,999. And if you are looking to exchange your old phone, you get an exciting exchange offer of up to Rs. 9,502, or if you choose to pay using Amazon Pay Balance, you get a 15 percent cashback up to Rs. 450.

The Honor 8 was initially launched at a price of Rs. 29,999. It was positioned between the Honor 8 Lite and one of Huawei's best camera phones, Honor 8 Pro.

While the Honor 8 Lite has mid-range specs like a 5-inch Full-HD display, a single 12MP rear camera and Kirin 655 octa-core CPU, it is still just Rs. 500 shy of the premium-looking Honor 8's current retail price, making the Honor 8 a better buy at any given day.

But the biggest challenge for the Honor 8 comes in the form of the recently launched Moto G5S Plus which offers better specs on paper at a price of Rs. 15,999. So, should you still go for the Honor 8?

Huawei Honor 8 vs Moto G5S Plus: Specs

The Honor 8 sports a 5.2-inch Full HD (423 pixels per inch) LTPS display, dual 12MP+12MP (one monochrome, one colour) rear cameras similar to those found on the Honor 8 Pro, dual LED flash, 8MP front camera, and a HiSilicon Kirin 950 octa-core processor (4 X 2.3GHz ARM Cortex-A72 cores + 4 X 1.8GHz ARM Cortex-A53 cores).

The Moto G5S Plus, on the other hand, boasts a bigger 5.5-inch Full HD IPS LCD display, dual 13MP+13MP rear cameras with f/2.0 aperture and dual LED flash, 8MP front camera with flash, and a metal body. The Moto G5S Plus is powered by a Snapdragon 625 octa-core processor clocked at 2.0GHz.

In terms of RAM and storage, the Honor 8 comes with 4GB LPDDR4 RAM and 32GB storage with an option for expansion up to 128GB via a dedicated micro-SD card slot. However, the Honor 8 comes with a single nano-SIM slot.

Moto G5S Plus too comes with 4GB RAM but offers more storage with 64GB onboard memory which can be further expanded up to 128GB via micro-SD card.

Since the Moto G5S Plus was released recently, it comes with Android 7.1 Nougat pre-loaded. While the Honor 8 runs Android 6.0 Marshmallow out-of-the-box. Both, Moto G5S Plus and Honor 8 pack 3,000mAH batteries.

Huawei Honor 8 vs Moto G5S Plus: Which one should you buy?

There's no doubt that the Moto G5S Plus beats the Huawei Honor 8 on paper. It has got a bigger screen, better megapixel count (12MP vs 13MP) and could possibly get Android Oreo in the coming months since it comes with Nougat out-of-the-box.

The Honor 8, however, is more to do with the premium look and feel. The phone looks more premium than the Moto G5SPlus. For once, the dual camera setup on the Honor 8 looks better than that on the Moto G5S Plus. Unlike the Moto G5S which has a protruding camera hump, the sensors on Honor 8 boast a beautiful glass back with no undulations.

The Honor 8 also has the better processor. The Kirin 950 octa-core processor is clocked at 2.3GHz and is built on a 16nm architecture. The CPU is coupled with a dedicated i5 co-processor which handles the Honor 8's sensors and other features.

If you are looking for a premium looking phone with slightly out-dated OS but with a better processor and do not mind the single Nano-SIM slot, the Honor 8 makes for a great choice. But if you want a phone that offers a bigger screen and a possible Android Oreo update in the offing, then the Moto G5S Plus should be your choice.